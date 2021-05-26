Cancel
Congress & Courts

SC Supreme Court to consider whether state’s Heritage Act is constitutional

By Adam Mintzer
wtoc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on a 21-year-old law passed as part of a compromise to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome. The Heritage Act, passed in 2000, forbids the removal of memorials for historic figures or events from public...

www.wtoc.com
Jay Lucas
#State Supreme Court#Legislature#Constitutional Law#Sc Supreme Court#Columbia#Confederate#Justices#African American#Native American#Jewish Americans#Hispanic Americans#Republican#Senate#House#South Carolinians#Clemson University
