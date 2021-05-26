Governor Wolf, Legislators and Business Owners Call for Minimum Wage Increase
1.1 million workers benefit with path to $15 minimum wage. Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians support the minimum wage increase. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by legislators, business owners and advocates today to call on the General Assembly to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15. More than 1 million workers would get a boost in their paychecks, which creates new customers for businesses and strengthens the economy for everyone.www.governor.pa.gov