Congress & Courts

Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities' efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. Support local journalism reporting...

www.timesdaily.com
