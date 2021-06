Zinedine Zidane could be stepping down from his position over the course of the next few days after discussing his future with the board shortly. This season has been Zidane’s first trophyless campaign in charge of the club since taking over in the 2015/16 season, leading Real Madrid to their 11th Champions League title in his debut season. Since then, Zinedine Zidane has led Los Blancos to 11 trophies over the course of six seasons.