Nuclear Spring: Why the JCPOA Remains Flawed and How to Fix it

Around the world, spring is a season of rebirth and renewal. The vibrant green colors observed in nature signify the end of winter’s callous attrition and the rejuvenation of life in a refreshing cycle that is true for all living things. This year, it is also true for landmark multinational nuclear deals. Demonstrating follow-through on a campaign promise to re-start negotiations to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), U.S. representatives convened this week in Vienna to search for a breakthrough with international and Iranian counterparts that would re-instate the enrichment limits for Iranian nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy as part of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.