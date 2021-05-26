Players Barcelona could sell and where they could end up
After finishing outside of the top two in La Liga for the first time since 2008, Barcelona are ready for a complete clear out and rebuild of their squad this summer. With Ronald Koeman given assurances that he will stay as manager for now, the Dutch coach looks set to bring in his own set of players during the transfer window. But with Barça's poor financial situation well documented, that means they need to get rid of some deadwood first.www.90min.com