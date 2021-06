A Circleville man was arrested in connection with a death in a Court Street altercation over the weekend, a press release said. The Athens Messenger previously reported that law enforcement was investigating a death as a result of an altercation on Court Street in Athens. The Athens Police Department (APD) responded to an “altercation” that took place just north of Washington Street, in a parking lot off of Court Street in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, May 29.