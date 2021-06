We’re in 2021 and if we didn’t go through a big pandemic outbreak in 2020, getting our hands on a new game console shouldn’t be difficult at all during this point. We received both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms in 2020 and while every new game console launch results in a hot ticket item, we’re still dealing with console shortages. It’s a problem in practically every industry right now with the various chip shortages, but consumers trying to get their hands on a new console is not only frustrating to the actual consumer but companies like Sony as well.