Alexandria private school to temporarily move into Old Town church
The kids at Potomac Crescent Waldorf School need a place to stay while their new school finishes construction, and Old Town Community Church is offering to take them in. According to an application headed to the Planning Commission next month, the private early elementary program is hoping to move into the church at 212 S. Washington Street for the beginning of the upcoming school year as construction finishes on the academy’s new facility — part of The Waypoint at Fairlington project that broke ground late last year.www.alxnow.com