Alexandria private school to temporarily move into Old Town church

A summer kids’ event called Treasured VBS will be hosted at Crossroads Community Church (418 Pine Street: Pine Bluffs, WY) from June 7 to June 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm each night. At Treasured VBS, kids discover that God’s greatest treasure is not diamonds, gems, or gold – it’s them! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Closing Quest that gets everyone involved in living what they have learned. This is a high-light event for children and is open to all children in eastern Laramie County.