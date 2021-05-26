Cancel
America’s East Abuzz with Cicadas

Voice of America
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - Much of the eastern United States is buzzing. The sound of periodical cicadas is becoming pervasive with the emergence of Brood X (Ten), or the Great Eastern Brood, which emerges every 17 years. The big, red-eyed insects come above ground after the soil temperature rises above 18...

www.voanews.com
#Periodical Cicadas#Insects#Temperature#Sap#Tree Roots#Americans#Nymphs#Soil#United States#Trillions#Membranes#Alexandria
There’s plenty to know as cicadas emerge

After 17 years, a brood of periodical cicadas are emerging. There are a few things to know about cicadas as they emerge. Amy Aldenderfer, county extension agent for horticulture, said it takes 17 years for the 17 cycles of high sugars from sap in trees to rise and feed the insects.
Our food editor ate cicadas. Here's her report

The invitation came by email. Montclair State University invited me to lunch. On the menu: cicadas. It turns out the university's assistant professor of anthropology Cortni Borgerson has been marinating, searing, coating, boiling, rolling and slicing bugs ever since she began working on her Ph.D in Madagascar 15 years ago. There she feasted on sakondry, aka the bacon bug, a nutritious (lots of protein) alternative, she and her colleagues hope, will replace consuming critically endangered lemurs in the island nation.
Unfortunately, Some Cicadas Taste Like Nature’s Gushers

Can you think of a good reason not to try a cicada, other than “ew”? I’ve posed this question to numerous friends and family, even my partner’s extended relatives, now that Brood X is swarming parts of the United States. Eating cicadas just makes sense, even for someone like me, who’s been a stalwart vegetarian since basically the last time they appeared, in 2004. They’re a bountiful and easy-to-forage protein source, they very likely won’t make you sick, and they’ve made appearances on some Native American and Chinese dinner tables for centuries. (Even Aristotle ate them.) Plenty of evidence suggests that they don’t feel pain the way other creatures do, if that kind of thing is important to you. I watched Fear Factor back when Joe Rogan was cool, I’d remind everyone. “Ew” alone cannot stop me.
Some willing to wear beekeeper's suit to keep cicadas away

WASHINGTON — Harmless. That's what some people say about them as they sing loudly and flap their see-through wings. While cicadas are just another bug to swat away for some, for Rachel Bacarella, the memory has been fresh on her mind for the last 17 years. "I just remember them,...
The Brood X cicadas are here — and yes, there’s an app for that

A few weeks ago, Michelle Watson woke up to a deafening, steadily oscillating screech. “What the heck is that noise?” she wondered. She went outside to her yard and saw hundreds of beady-eyed insects enrobed in a thick shell of gold emerging out of the ground and crawling up the trees. What Watson was seeing was the emergence of thousands of Brood X cicadas, part of a billions-strong insect swarm that has lain dormant for 17 years before arising to “scream,” mate— all over about three thunderous weeks.
Don't Look Up, That's Not Rain. It's Cicada Pee

Nary a cloud in the sky, but you have that feeling of raindrops as you walk by cicada-laden trees. Montgomery County, there’s a reason for that. It might not be the rain you are feeling, but cicada pee. That’s right, folks. Cicadas are not only a low-fat, protein-packed snack for humans, rats, and snakes. They are also the bringers of what is known as “honeydew” pee because their excretion is loaded with sugar and is expelled as if the cicadas are urinating.
