THIS IS A LIST of residential burglaries, stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins in Maui County reported to the Maui Police Department from April 25 to May 1. The list includes the majority of reports during the period and gives the approximate time of occurrence of the crimes. The information is compiled by the Maui Police Department Community Relations Section which helps residents organize Neighborhood Crime Watch groups throughout Maui. The Maui News publishes the report when it receives it from the Maui Police Department Community Relations Section. For more information on starting a Neighborhood Crime Watch, call 244-6380. Police remind residents to report suspicious activity by calling the nonemergency police number at 244-6400.