Malibu High’s performing artists are sending up their final salvos for this school year. First up is the musical “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical,” which will be performed live over Zoom on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. The performances are being presented with the support of Arts Angels and will be followed by live Q&As. Malibu residents may order tickets at www.SMMUSD.org/Malibu.