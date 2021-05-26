Game time, TV channel announced for Alabama's road trip to Florida

It's been a little more than a month since Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, who took the Vols' leading receiver in 2020 with the 77th overall pick. The Canadian wideout is off and running with the start of his rookie season, which so far has included a rookie minicamp and OTAs (organized team activities) with his new team out on the West Coast. Palmer on Wednesday afternoon was a guest on "SportsTalk" on 99.1 The Sports Animal in Knoxville and discussed the start of his NFL career and how the start of his time with the Chargers has gone.