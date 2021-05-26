Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Game time, TV channel announced for Alabama's road trip to Florida

By Charlie Potter
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama and Florida are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Sept. 18, matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the SEC announced Wednesday afternoon. The matchup in Gainesville opens the SEC slate for the Crimson Tide and will be the 41st meeting in the all-time series. Alabama owns the series advantage, 26-14, including a 9-2 record in The Swamp. The two teams last met in the 2020 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, as UA came away with a 52-46 win to claim its 28th SEC title in program history.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
206K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Time Series#Cbs#American Football#Miami Hurricanes Football#College Football#Sec#Ua#Abc#Cbs Television Network#Paramount#Cbs Sports#Navy#Tbd#Bol#Florida Saturday#Cbs Game#Road Trip#Arkansas Saturday#Cbs Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
TV & Videos
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee scheduled to host OL target on first official visit

One of Tennessee’s offensive-line targets is planning to use his first official visit to travel to Knoxville. Class of 2022 offensive tackle Carter Smith of Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, just outside Columbus, announced Wednesday night in a post on his Twitter account that the Vols are scheduled to host him on an official visit beginning Monday.
Virginia StatePosted by
247Sports

Hello again, Virginia

To some longtime South Carolina fans, playing an old Atlantic Coast Conference foe is a lot like taking a spin through the old neighborhood. Some of the old memories have faded. Many aren’t important anymore. You have been in the new house almost 30 years now and there’s where your roots are.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Blue-chippers gush about Inside the Zou experience

Missouri had one of the first big college football recruiting events of June on Wednesday as Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff hosted the Inside the Zou event in Columbia. The Tigers had all eight of their commits in town from a class that ranks No. 15 nationally by 247Sports Composite.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Anonymous scouting report on Andrew Abbott

There are three teams coming to the Columbia Regional this weekend that South Carolina has not yet seen this season. The Gamecocks (33-21) sometimes in years past have played their postseason opponents in the regular season and have a feel for what they will see in the Regional but this year, it’s all new.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Kadarius Toney signs contract with New York Giants

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who starred last season as an All-SEC player at Florida, has signed a four-year rookie deal with the franchise that includes a fifth-year option, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Taken at No. 20 overall in April, Toney was one of the top receivers off the board and will make $13.7 million on his fully-guaranteed deal.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Weekly rankings notes: A new West Coast 4-star headlines numerous moves

The 247Sports weekly rankings notes feature double-digit notable updates on prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes, including a new four-star recruit in the incoming senior cycle. While the 247Sports weekly rankings window focuses on the three-star range -- Top247 updates are limited to specific release dates -- new 90 ratings that put players in four-star range and on Top247 watch are fair game.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
247Sports

Pennsylvania OL Jalen Klemm seeing boost in his recruitment

Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland offensive lineman Jalen Klemm is no stranger to college football or recruiting. His dad, Adrian Klemm, was known as one of the best recruiters in college football, being named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year at SMU and Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year at UCLA, before making the move to the NFL, where he now coaches the offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Q&A: ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson

Arizona State Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson recently spoke at length with Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman about a variety of subjects including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sun Devils’ athletic department, the current state of revenue sports and capital projects, new Pac-12 commissions George Kliavkoff, his vision for Pac-12 football, and much more. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for new NC State commit MJ Morris

NC State got some good news on Wednesday when Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star quarterback MJ Morris announced a commitment to the Wolfpack. Morris, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 14 quarterback, picked Dave Doeren's program over his two other finalists: Georgia Tech and NC State.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Josh Palmer talks start of NFL career, life with Chargers

It's been a little more than a month since Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, who took the Vols' leading receiver in 2020 with the 77th overall pick. The Canadian wideout is off and running with the start of his rookie season, which so far has included a rookie minicamp and OTAs (organized team activities) with his new team out on the West Coast. Palmer on Wednesday afternoon was a guest on "SportsTalk" on 99.1 The Sports Animal in Knoxville and discussed the start of his NFL career and how the start of his time with the Chargers has gone.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon women's basketball lands elite 2022 guard Jennah Isai

Oregon is officially on the board with its 2022 women's basketball recruiting class. On Thursday afternoon, the Ducks landed a verbal commitment from four-star guard Jennah Isai of Surprise (Ariz.). Isai, a 6-foot guard, acts as the first commitment in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class. Isai was one of five official...
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
247Sports

Column: Energy and creativity are making FSU recruiting fun again

TALLAHASSEE -- The past 15 months, in which a moratorium for recruiting visits was enforced by the NCAA, made the recruiting process complex, complicated, and often frustrating for football programs and prospects alike. But the challenges that came from not having in-person scouting or developing relationships through face-to-face interactions were...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

Podcast: More thoughts on Miami's cookout and official visits are back

On the latest episode of Through The Smoke, David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share the latest buzz with the Miami Hurricanes after a busy first two days of June. Who are the big names to know that attended Miami’s cookouts? Which recruits is Miami trending for? Which recruits were impressive during the first Manny Diaz camp of the summer?
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Lady Bears add Oklahoma State transfer Ja'Mee Asberry

Baylor Lady Bears head coach Nicki Collen has her first addition to her 2021-22 Lady Bears with the addition of Oklahoma State transfer Ja'Mee Asberry. A 5-foot-5 guard from OSU, Asberry announced her commitment Thursday afternoon on twitter. Originally from Tulsa, Asberry averaged 17 points on 41.9% shooting from 3-point range during her redshirt junior year.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Derek Diamond is in a better place mentally. He's 'fired up' to show it in game one of the Oxford Regional.

Derek Diamond was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen nearly two months ago. Now he’s the game-one starter for Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional. A lot’s happened for the second-year right-hander to get to this point. Of course, Ole Miss lost co-ace Gunnar Hoglund to season-ending Tommy John surgery, but, mostly, in the case of Diamond, he’s found a middle ground mentally that has allowed him to better control his emotions, and, as an extension, his three-pitch mix of low-to-mid-90s fastball, slider and change-up.