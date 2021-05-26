Game time, TV channel announced for Alabama's road trip to Florida
Alabama and Florida are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Sept. 18, matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the SEC announced Wednesday afternoon. The matchup in Gainesville opens the SEC slate for the Crimson Tide and will be the 41st meeting in the all-time series. Alabama owns the series advantage, 26-14, including a 9-2 record in The Swamp. The two teams last met in the 2020 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, as UA came away with a 52-46 win to claim its 28th SEC title in program history.247sports.com