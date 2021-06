The historic 1931 Harmony School in Fort Collins has been on the market for some time, but it's officially been sold, and no, it will not become a craft brewery. Mile Hight CRE said that the 16,000-square-foot building on the corner of Harmony Road and Timberline Road was purchased by The Town Church of Fort Collins. In spring of 2020, it was on the market for $4 million. You can see the listing photos here.