Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Two Charged With Murder for 2020 Fatal Shooting in Burlington County

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman inside of her apartment in Maple Shade early last year. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Township Police Chief Christopher Fletcher say 21-year-old Semaj T. Pittman of Willingboro has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Pittman was served with these new charges inside the Burlington County Jail where he is being held on an unrelated matter.

wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Maple Shade Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Evesham Township, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Maple Shade Township, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Crime#County Police#Guilty Of Murder#Aggravated Assault#County Jail#First Degree Murder#Middlesex County#Rural Salem County#First Degree Robbery#First Degree Conspiracy#Police Chief#Unlawful Possession#Man#Gunshot Wounds#Authorities#24 Year Old Ramek Bass#Apartment Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Google
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton Man Shot in Atlantic City; Two Arrested for Attempted Murder

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Bridgeton was shot in the city late Monday night and two people - one 14-years-old - have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert around 10:30PM Monday. Arriving officers located a 35-year-old man from Bridgeton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Cops: Two Arrested, Stolen Car and Gun Recovered

Cops in Atlantic City say two men were arrested and a gun was recovered in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 8AM Wednesday, Ofc. Nicholas Grasso located a vehicle that had been reported stolen several days earlier in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jahzir Jackson-Campos, and the passenger, 20-year-old Kenneth Marlow, both of Atlantic City were both arrested without incident.
Longport, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Longport Man Dies After Falling Into the Bay

A Longport man died early Saturday morning after an apparent fall into the bay. Longport Police say the man succumbed to his injuries hours after being pulled from the bay by a Coast Guard rescue team. According to a release on Facebook, Longport Police received a call at approximately 7:22pm...
Burlington County, NJocscanner.news

NJ Drug Dealer Please Guilty To Death Of Customer

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a 23-year-old Camden drug dealer pled guilty in Superior Court to causing the death of a customer to whom he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine during the summer of 2019. Marquese Smith, of Baird Boulevard, pled guilty May 13 to one count of Strict Liability...