Two Charged With Murder for 2020 Fatal Shooting in Burlington County

Two people have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman inside of her apartment in Maple Shade early last year. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Township Police Chief Christopher Fletcher say 21-year-old Semaj T. Pittman of Willingboro has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Pittman was served with these new charges inside the Burlington County Jail where he is being held on an unrelated matter.