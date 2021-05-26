Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.