Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

By Emily Rella
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t exactly been ‘Keeping Up’ with labor laws, according to a new lawsuit filed against the recently-crowned billionaire. Seven former maintenance workers are claiming that the reality star withheld taxes from their paychecks without disclosing so to the government, among other violations of worker rights, the lawsuit alleges.

CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian forced to deny stealing ancient Roman artefact

A rep for Kim Kardashian has been forced to deny the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star had any involvement in a stolen Ancient Roman artefact. According to Artnet News, a statue known as Fragmen of Myron’s Samian Athena (a piece from the 1st to 2nd century of a female figure from the waist down) was detained at the US border when documentation under Kim's name attempted to import the statue. It's since been reported that the work was "looted, smuggled, and illegally exported" from Italy.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning crew over alleged labor violations at Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal dispute with seven people who claim they worked full-time on a cleaning crew at her Hidden Hills mansion. The workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday alleging the reality TV star failed to pay proper wages and overtime, failed to make sure they received adequate breaks and even had “multiple underage minors” working on her property for hours that violated child labor laws.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Kim Kardashian West faces legal action from ex-employees

Kim Kardashian West is being sued by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills mansion. The 40-year-old star was hit with a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday (24.05.21), when she was accused by her former staff members of being late with their pay and withholding 10 percent of their wages for taxes.
California Statenewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has denied violating California labour laws, in the wake of a legal suit filed by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills residence. Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr., along with Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza were employed as gardeners and maintenance staff, and had accused Kim of holding back taxes from their wages but not handing over the amounts to the government, reports latimes.com. Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 7 Years of Marriage.
Los Angeles, CAVanity Fair

Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Are “Suing the Wrong Person,” Claims a Source

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Over Work Conditions

In a suit filed on Monday in Los Angeles, a group of former gardening and maintenance workers have accused Kim Kardashian of a range of worker violations. The lawsuit claims that Kardashian was late with pay, withheld wages for taxes without reporting them to the government, refused to pay overtime, and would make employees work without meal breaks.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Van Jones Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be "An Unbelievable Attorney"

As his divorce from Kim Kardashian continues to move forward, Kanye West has been unsurprisingly absent from the spotlight. The Hip Hop mogul has been wheeling and dealing behind the scenes as a designer, producer, and artist, but his wife has remained front and center on social media, including sharing photos of their children. As gossip blogs continue to speculate about the end of their marriage, more rumors began to surface regarding Kim's working relationship with Van Jones.
Los Angeles, CAthewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Failed The Baby Bar Exam

In a new preview of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reality star Kim Kardashian reveals she did not pass the baby bar exam. After announcing she would be attending law school in 2019, the world has kept a close eye on Kim’s progress to see if she was serious or attempting to reenact Legally Blonde.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.