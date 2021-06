WINNIPEG, May 31 (MarketsFarm) – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – China is easing its policy on childbirth, announcing Monday that married couples will now be able to have up to three children. The ‘one-child policy’ allowing only one child for most couples that had been in place for decades was raised to two in 2016. However, the birthrate remains too low to make up for China’s rapidly aging population. Supportive policy measures to help families will also be introduced, with the high costs of raising children in China likely a greater barrier to increasing the country’s fertility rate than the childbirth policy, according to some analysts.