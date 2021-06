The Library of Congress means many different things to many people. But for teachers and students it represents a source of discovery and learning unlike any other. That’s how our first blog post began on June 1, 2011, and we think the ideas behind it still stand. Ten years later, we can look back on more than a thousand posts, each one an opportunity to share Library of Congress primary sources and teaching ideas that can spark a spirit of discovery among learners. We have welcomed the conversations with educators and students that those posts have provoked.