Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande shares gorgeous photos of her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande’s wedding to Dalton Gomez was a super-private affair, but now she’s giving the public a glimpse into her special day. The 27-year-old singer shared a series of gorgeous photos from the May 15 nuptials with Vogue magazine on Wednesday. In addition to photos of the happy couple smooching,...

mymixfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Abc Audio#Wedding Photos#Intimate Photos#Vogue Magazine#Abc Audio#Gorgeous Photos#Dress#Flowers#Soft Curls#Jewelry#Funny Face#Happy#Arianagrande#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too. The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ariana Grande is married! Star ties knot with Dalton Gomez in private ceremony

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in secret over the weekend. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker and her partner Dalton married in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend with just 20 of their closest family and friends in attendance, her representative has confirmed. The representative told People magazine:...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
Celebritieswincountry.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Musicmymixfm.com

Selena Gomez shares adorable throwback video of herself singing Britney Spears

Once a Britney Spears fan, always a Britney Spears fan: That’s the message Selena Gomez sent to her Instagram followers after sharing a throwback video of herself passionately singing along to one of Britney’s classics. “The hustle was real,” the star captioned the adorable, never-before-seen video. The snippet shows an...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
Celebritiesmovin925.com

More about Ariana Grande’s wedding and her “tasteful” ring

Ariana Grande surprised fans by marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez this past weekend at their home in Montecito, CA. Now we’re learning more details about the ceremony, and the ring. E! Online reports that Dalton helped design Ari’s wedding band with Solow & Co., the same jeweler he turned to...
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Hollywood (and Miley Cyrus) celebrated Mother’s Day in style

Miley Cyrus kicked off Mother’s Day 2021 with a feel-good tribute on Saturday Night Live. Miley Cyrus was SNL’s musical guest last weekend and opened the show with a cover of her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” The performance showcased her beautiful voice and honored mothers everywhere.