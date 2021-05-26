Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle shutting down mass vaccination sites; 60% vaccinated

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because authorities say more than 76% of Seattle residents eligible have received at least one shot and 60% are fully vaccinated.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the city-run sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle Fire Department will continue operating its testing and vaccination site in the SODO neighborhood south of downtown through the summer.

“Now that the vast majority of Seattleites have begun the vaccination process, we are able to safely reopen and recover as a city — without the need for our fixed sites,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement.

The city’s vaccination efforts got a boost when the Lumen Field Event Center opened more than two months ago. Since March 13, more than 97,000 vaccinations have been administered at the event center near two of the city’s large sports arenas.

The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and spin up vaccination clinics as needed.

Seattle is outpacing the state with COVID-19 vaccinations. The state Department of Health hasn’t yet listed 12- to 15-year-olds on its data dashboard and is showing the vaccination rate for everyone 16 and older, which comes in at nearly 61% having at least one shot and more than 40% fully vaccinated.

King County’s vaccination rates mirror Seattle’s, with 72% of people 12 and older with at least one dose and 59% of that group being fully vaccinated.

The 76% of at least partially vaccinated Seattleites translates to more than 230,000 doses put into arms.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

470K+
Followers
241K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Durkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Downtown Seattle#Sports Arenas#Health Authorities#Health Department#Ap#North Seattle College#The Seattle Times#Vaccination Clinics#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Mobile Vaccinations#Mass#Sodo#Lumen Field#15 Year Olds#Rainier Beach#People#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

North Louisiana housing agency to get 44 emergency vouchers

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A housing agency in north Louisiana is getting emergency vouchers to help the homeless and other vulnerable groups find affordable places to live. The Housing Authority for the City of Shreveport is getting a $262,344 allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover 44 emergency housing vouchers, The Shreveport Times reported.
King County, WAauburn-reporter.com

Should you keep masking up if you’re vaccinated?

Even as the federal government eases COVID-19 guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, King County’s top doctor is still urging caution. The Centers for Disease Control last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, and ditch masks both indoors and outdoors, along with staying six feet apart. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 also do not have to quarantine themselves or get tested unless they have symptoms.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.