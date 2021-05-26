Fredo Bang Shares A Breezy New Anthem "Slow Roll It"
Baton Rouge's own Fredo Bang is on a slow rise to the top, no pun intended. The release of "Top (Remix)" ft Lil Durk put a massive spotlight on his name but with each project, he continues to prove that his dulcet melodies are the key to making serious anthems. With summer around the corner, it appears that he has a record fitting for the times with his new release, "Slow Roll It." Breezy guitar chords and soulful vocal samples merge for a love song, of sorts, where Fredo Bang details his love life and bedroom fantasies.www.hotnewhiphop.com