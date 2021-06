Can Nonito Donaire win his ninth world title against current champion Nordine Oubaalli, or will this be the final fight of his career?. Nonito Donaire has earned the right to be called a legend in the sport of boxing. He’s a four-division champion who has won eight world titles throughout his 20-year professional career, but could his fight against Nordine Oubaali mark the end of Donaire’s time in the ring?