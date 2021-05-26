TheGoodStuff: Movies come to Chickasha

There are three types of people that move to Lawton. First is the person that moves here from a much smaller town nearby looking to make money and live in a bigger city. When they arrive, they're usually blown away by how expensive it is to live here. Second is the person who arrives here from a larger city, and when they get here, they're amazed how cheap everything is. Thirdly, military... and if you look at military living around the country, it's probably about status quo. I know when I moved here, I was a little taken back by how much more the cost of living is here compared to the much bigger Corpus Christie, Texas. Rent isn't quite double, but nearly. I lived in a three bedroom home down there for what efficiency/studio apartments rent for here.