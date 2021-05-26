Leeds students' face mask recycling bins removed

Unable to use the water fountains at school, students have been supplied with bottled water, two bottles a day for each student. At Military Heights Elementary School, where there are more than 400 students, “We decided that was way too many water bottles to just throw away,” wrote fourth-grade teacher Tammy Roe. Her class instead sorted the bottles for recycling, which they’re doing with the help of J&A Recycling. “They have been coming to get our bottles and taking them to their facility,” Roe said, and from there the bottles go to Albuquerque. “My students have been learning about the landfills and how important it is to recycle,” she added. “They have started doing this at their own homes as well.” (Submitted Photos)