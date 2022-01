ROSS – Two people were arrested after Ross County Deputy was called to the scene of a possible stolen truck on Blain Highway on 1/10/22. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were dispatched to Barkers Towing and Salvage on Blain Highway in reference to a person with a warrant and possibly driving a stolen truck. When the officer arrived he saw the vehicle in question, there were three people in the truck but no driver. The deputy did notice another male that was bend over looking at a bobcat, but after the officer passed the man got up and went to the truck started it up, and started to leave the parking lot.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO