Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Trustees of Colorado Mountain College, a local college district, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and has been filed online at https://coloradomtn.edu/about-us/board-of-trustees/budget-audit/ where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of said District which will be conducted in Glenwood Springs, CO on June 22, 2021. Time for discussion of the budget will be approximately 1:00 p.m. Any person paying school taxes in said District may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register objections thereto. BOARD OF TRUSTEES, Colorado Mountain College, a local college district, dated May 18, 2021.