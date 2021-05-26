Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to Permanently Increase Your Productivity

By Randy Garn
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two feelings that reside on polar opposite ends of the work ethic spectrum, but they yield the same results. Perhaps you’ve experienced one — or both — of these feelings. The first is extreme laziness that’s underscored by a lack of motivation and general lackluster feeling about life. The other is a feeling of overwhelming busy-ness and accompanying exhaustion and stress. Although these feelings are drastically different, their result is the same: Decreased productivity.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Stress#Work Life Balance#New Balance#Social Progress#American#Nba#New York Times#Productivity Practices#Productivity Basics#Maintain Focus#Extreme Laziness#Key Skills#Maximum Effort#True Energy#Meaning#Prolific Quality Output#Distractions#Positive Thinking#Motivation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
BusinessWREG

Major paper products maker to increase prices on toilet paper, hygiene products

DALLAS (WATE) — Prices on certain products including baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue will soon be on the rise. Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced in March that it plans to increase net selling prices in the U.S. and Canada beginning primarily in late June. The company said the increases are “necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.”
InternetFast Company

Google’s productivity adviser teaches you how to solve your email fatigue

Zoom calls became a solution for connecting remote teams, and Zoom fatigue quickly became a complaint. But another communication tool—email—is a bigger cause of stress. According to a study by the email app Superhuman, 64% of remote workers would rather resume a daily commute than continue dealing with the growing number of emails and instant messages that are filling up their inboxes. In fact, nearly half of respondents said they’d rather clean their bathroom than sort through their unopened emails.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Best Apps to Boost Your Productivity in 2021

With 2020 marred with many challenges, you should probably look for ways to supercharge your productivity in 2021. While there are many ways to achieve such goals, one of the most formidable is to have the right set of productivity apps and tools in your arsenal. With many applications out...
Career Development & Advicehypepotamus.com

Kickstart Your Career in Product Webinar

BrainStation’s ‘Kickstart Your Career in Product’ series is focused on exploring what it takes to start your career as a Product Manager or Product Owner. This hour-long event is led by an industry leader in product, who will guide you through the fundamentals of product management, industry trends, and case studies on how the world’s most successful companies develop game-changing products.
EconomyBit Rebels

How To Improve Your Customer Support Team’s Productivity

A chaotic customer support team can cripple your business and negatively impact your bottom line. This is where agent productivity and happiness can play a vital role. In fact, agent productivity and customer happiness are inherently tied to each other. Here’s a positive picture data paints for us:. Enhanced customer...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Keeping Your Team Connected and Productive

What decisions helped some businesses survive and thrive during the pandemic? Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, asked Georgene Huang and Romy Newman, co-founders of Fairygodboss, what they did to keep their company functioning during these tough times. "First,...
AgricultureEurekAlert

Mixed farming methods could reduce US emissions and increase productivity

Small-scale mixed-use agriculture that avoids synthetic fertilizers in favor of manure could eliminate agricultural greenhouse gas emissions if established across the United States' 100 million hectares of lush high quality cropland, according to a study by Gidon Eshel, publishing 3rd June 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The minor catch: beef consumption would need to decrease, but by only 20%.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Productive is Remote Work?

The onset of COVID-19 completely redefined the work environment. From longer workdays, learning how to use new online platforms, ignoring distractions and coping with Zoom fatigue, employees faced many obstacles in transitioning to remote work. Now, over a year into the pandemic, this lifestyle has become the new normal. So, how well have employees truly adapted to working from home?
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips For Organizing Your Email For Maximum Productivity

How do you feel when you open your inbox, and it's full of unread emails? Do you ever feel like the email never ends, and there is no way to get ahead of all that needs to be done? "Inbox zero" is a system where your goal is to clear out every single item in one sitting so that at any given time, only new items remain.
Career Development & Adviceonstartups.com

Culture Is A Product You Build For Your People

I’ve been thinking about, talking about and working on culture for at least a decade. (Not counting the 15 years I spent being mostly clueless about culture in my first startup). I've spent hundreds of hours working with the HubSPot team to create the HubSpot Culture Code deck. It has...
SciencePhys.org

Proteomics reveals how exercise increases the efficiency of muscle energy production

Mitochondria are the cell's power plants and produce the majority of a cell's energy needs through an electrochemical process called electron transport chain coupled to another process known as oxidative phosphorylation. A number of different proteins in mitochondria facilitate these processes, but it's not fully understood how these proteins are arranged inside mitochondria and the factors that can influence their arrangement.
Electronicspowderbulksolids.com

New Pressure Instruments Improve Process Safety, Increase Productivity

Endress+Hauser offers its new Cerabar and Deltabar pressure and differential pressure instruments, with a Bluetooth interface for easier operation and improved efficiency in regulatory control, safety, and other systems. A high level of safety combined with enhanced productivity follows the company’s smart safety approach to increase plant availability. Heartbeat Technology...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SponsorsOne Increases Production Capacity to Meet Demand for Doc Wylder's

Large Scale Co-Packer set to Scale Production with Facilities on both Coasts of the USA. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today the execution of a co-packing/production agreement with Brand Force LLC, in Southern California and a partnership with Power Brands.
GoogleSearchengine Journal

How an SEO Product Manager Can Be Your Chief Problem Solver

In search, it doesn’t matter what you know but what you ship. Implementation is the hill great SEO ideas die on. Is that the case because “executives simply don’t value SEO?”. No!. It’s a matter of good management. Most ideas simply fail because they’re unclear to others, don’t have a...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Building a Product Recommendation System with your Sales Data

This is a post sharing my implementation of a product recommendation system from end to end. The recommendation system I built is based on item-item collaborative filtering. We’ll build a multi dimensional vector representation of a product via a co-occurrence matrix and find similar products measured by the cosine similarity between all product vectors.