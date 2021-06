Life-saving medical equipment from Scotland and Wales has arrived in India to help the country cope with the fallout from the world’s largest recorded wave of Covid-19 infections so far in the pandemic.Holyrood has sent 40 ventilators and 100 oxygen concentrators – machines that turn the nitrogen-heavy ambient air we breathe into near-pure oxygen. They arrived on Friday night and will be distributed by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).The vital cargo comes on the heels of a delivery of 638 oxygen concentrators and 351 ventilators from the Welsh Government and NHS Wales, which arrived over Wednesday and Thursday, also...