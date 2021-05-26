Cancel
Tessa Thompson's Hot PDA with New Man… After Those Cozy Pics with Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

extratv
extratv
 8 days ago
Backgrid

Tessa Thompson was enjoying some PDA over the weekend!

The 37-year-old star was photographed looking cozy with her “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi and his girlfriend Rita Ora on a balcony on Sunday, just hours before she was snapped kissing model Zac Stenmark, 29, in Sydney.

In a flirty series of pics, Tessa and Zac look head over heels for each other as they flirt, laugh, hold each other, and kiss.

Backgrid

Thompson wore all black for the stroll, including a leather jacket and loose pants, setting the outfit off with white heels. She accessorized with a cow-print bag and sunglasses.

Zac kept it casual in dark skinny jeans, a sweatshirt, and a black bomber jacket with Bally sneakers.

Meanwhile, after weeks of rumors, Taika and Rita seemed to confirm their romance earlier this month.

The couple was spotted together leaving his beachside home in Bondi Beach, and during their breakfast outing, the two were seen holding hands at the table. At one point, Taiki kissed Rita’s hand!

In April, Rita and Taika were spotted together at the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” at the Sydney Opera House.

That same month, Rita shared a photo of Taika wrapping his arms around her, each in a Gucci outfit. She wrote on Instagram, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.❤️ #midweekupdate.”

extratv

extratv

