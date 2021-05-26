Cancel
CENSOR Trailer

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman gets lost in the movies in Censor, the feature debut of co-writer/director Prano Bailey-Bond. In the ’80s, video nasties held a special place in film culture (and in many rental stores). They were cheap, shocking horror movies, and as a censor, Enid watched lots of them. It was unusual for one to capture her attention, but when a man dropped off a video with a story that dredged up memories of Enid’s long-ago missing sister, it sends her into a spiral she can’t pull out of.

www.filminquiry.com
Watch Netflix Fear Street Movie Trilogy Trailer

When you open the brochure for a small fictional town in Shady Side, Ohio, also known as “Killer Capital, USA,” you’ll find a picture of a shadow lurking in an unexpected location, a newspaper clipping explaining a gruesome murder, or a masked murderer himself. You may find mysterious notes. It remains nearby.With the official trailer Netflix Fear Street Movie trilogyThe wrong numbers are not a coincidence, and when the supernatural powers of 300 years take over, friendly competition becomes deadly.
Prano Bailey-Bond on the Catharsis of Getting Nasty in "Censor"

Prano Bailey-Bond didn’t put pen to paper until much later, but you could say the seeds for “Censor” were planted when she was just eight years old, daring to pop in a film that had been rated “12” in her native Wales and having the TV presenter Simon Bates warn that it was illegal for anyone under 12 to continue to watch this VHS. While her parents assured her that no one in the house would be locked up for this offense, the fear stuck with her as well as a curiosity about how such a rating was arrived at as she developed a taste for directing horror, from staging a play inspired by “The Evil Dead” when she was studying theater to a series of terror-filled short films that have made her feature debut much-anticipated. She ends up delivering more than even her biggest fans could have ever hoped for with the psychological thriller starring Niamh Algar as Enid Baines, a poor soul who works for the film ratings board in England at its most demanding period during the early 1980s when conservatism was at an all-time high with Margaret Thatcher in power and the ability to produce movies on the cheap with the advent of VHS allowing for horror films crude in both their production and bloodletting flooding the market.
'The Witcher's Freya Allan To Star In Horror Thriller 'Baghead'

EXCLUSIVE: Freya Allan, a breakout in the Netflix series The Witcher, is set to star in Baghead for Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Production will begin in the fall in Berlin. Allan stars in the upcoming Studiocanal/The Picture Company action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake for Netflix. The film will be directed...
'Censor': British Horror, Banned Movies and Madness

They were called “video nasties” — those 1980s slasher flicks and splatter films filled with sexual violence, graphic depictions of murder and gallons of Caro syrup that, for a brief moment, were considered the root of all evil in Thatcher-era Britain. For years, some of the genre’s most extreme examples, whether homegrown or imported, were considered cinema non grata by U.K. censors. When videotapes hit the market, however, a number of horror movies considered too dangerous for the general public found their way into folks’ VCRs, and suddenly, you could watch eyes being gouged out and guts being liberated from bodies over and over again. Uncut versions of previously banned or butchered-to-death works like I Spit on Your Grave, The Last House on the Left, The Beyond or The Driller Killer were a button-push away. Moral watchdogs cried foul and claimed these movies not only desensitized kids to degeneracy — think of the children! — but caused crime rates to rise. And as fingers were pointed and 50-point-font headlines demanded action, these home-entertainment intruders once again found themselves at the mercy of a pitiless censorship board.
'Censor' blurs the line between VHS horror and reality

One of the genre standouts of the 2021 Sundance Film Film festival arrives at the Gateway Film Center today (Friday, June 11), and it’s a moody and macabre homage to the age of VHS. The British horror flick “Censor” dives into the era of “video nasties,” the name for the...
'Fear Street Trilogy' Trailer: The R.L. Stine Books Become the Horror Triple Feature of the Summer

R.L. Stine‘s Fear Street books have become the horror triple feature of the summer. Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy is bringing us not one, not two, but three movies, all of which will be rolling out on the streaming platform in July. The three films are set in different eras – the 1600s, the 1970s, and the 1990s – in the presumably cursed town of Shadyside. Watch the Fear Street Trilogy trailer below.
The Human Voice trailer shows Tilda Swinton unite with director Pedro Almodovar

Get email updates with the day's biggest stories.
Movie Review: 'Infinite'

Greetings again from the darkness. At one time or another, we’ve all been awed by a cinematic special effect. Some remarkable work is being done by the specialists in the industry, adding previously unimaginable elements to movies. As with most good things, too much of it can be detrimental to a cause. The latest greatest example of this is with Antoine Fuqua’s (TRAINING DAY, 2001) current film, INFINITE. In a mind-bending science fiction thriller (think THE MATRIX), we expect special effects to play a role. What we get is a tidal wave of CGI that leaves us shaking our heads and wondering why no one recognized the extreme level of ridiculous reached here. The goal seems to have been to go above and beyond any “Fast and Furious” movie so that a comparison can’t be found.
'Fear Street Trilogy' Trailers: A Trio Of Horror Films From The Mind Of R.L Stine Hit Netflix In July

For those that grew up in the ’90s, R.L. Stine and his “Goosebumps” book series are ubiquitous with grade school, book fairs, and a young reader’s first toe-dip into the horror genre. Nearly twenty years after the series’ heydey, “Goosebumps” made it to the big screen in 2015, with a sequel following in 2018. Stine’s other, earlier, and just as popular horror book series for teenagers, “Fear Street,” gets the cinematic treatment with “The Fear Street Trilogy,” coming to Netflix in July.
Netflix: Is Infinite on Netflix?

The sci-fi action film Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg is the next big movie fans are excited for, and many Netflix subscribers are curious as to the flick’s availability on the streaming powerhouse’s platform. The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is at the helm of the exciting, action-packed endeavor....
Film Review: Wish Dragon

There are certain types of films where you have to keep context firmly in mind while watching them. That’s whether it’s when they were made or who they were made for, as it makes a difference on our ability to give them a fair shake. Wish Dragon, the new Sony Animation release that is premiering on Netflix, was produced by Jackie Chan as an animated film set in China and for Chinese audiences, with the American version being a priority, but secondary to the release in China.
Fear Street Trailer, New Stranger Things 4 Cast, and More Netflix Reveals

Following some fun announcements on Day 2, Netflix’s Geeked Week continued today with updates on the Fear Street trilogy, Stranger Things Season 4, and much more. Netflix Geeked’s first-ever Geeked Week is a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at the streaming service. FEAR...
China censors 'Friends' reunion

For fans in China of the television sitcom “Friends,” the much-hyped reunion special was missing several high profile guest stars. Appearances from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and the K-Pop band BTS, along with LGBTQ references, were all removed from the special. It was unclear whether it was a Chinese government censorship directive, or if the streaming platforms made the cuts on their own, but many fans cried foul.
10 Best Horror Doll Movies | Creepy Dolls Movies

The concept revolving around dolls has changed drastically. From the clothes added dolls to creepy impressionist faces, our thoughts have altered. Thanks to Chuckie, the staple of horror movies has shifted from silhouettes, drawing curtains, rising winds, and broken window-panes. With many movies featuring dolls hitting the cinema hall, we think we need to discuss such horror doll movies. The pint-sized plastic representation used to be a source of happiness. However, it has not turned into an element that gives rise to shock and horror. The trend has successfully gripped the hearts of many. Moreover, that is why best horror doll movies list exists.
Sam Raimi and 'The Evil Dead' Provide a Blueprint for Indie Filmmakers

The story of Sam Raimi's gory masterpiece should inspire all filmmakers. I love horror. My office is a veritable shrine to Hitchcock, Cronenberg, and Carpenter. So when I stumbled across a video about the origins of another horror master, Sam Raimi, I immediately pushed play. If there's any do-it-yourself indie...
5 Horror Films Based on True Events

Disturbing Content Warning for Descriptions of Murder, Violence, and Paranormal Occurrences. Lots of scary movies are advertised as “inspired by true events.” They’re usually exaggerated to where they bear little resemblance to the real events, especially stuff like Annabelle (more on that later). Even Child’s Play was based on a doll named Robert allegedly made via voodoo.
'Infinite' Review: Mark Wahlberg Reincarnation Thriller Will Leave You With Déjà Vu

One good thing that can be said about Mark Wahlberg-starring, straight-to-streaming reincarnation derby “Infinite,” in which a special group of humans are fortunate/cursed enough to recall their past lives: It’s the first film from Antoine Fuqua since “Bait” to clock in under two hours. That’s no small relief — especially given the never-ending threat of its title — in a summer where super-size offerings such as “Cruella,” “F9” and “In the Heights” are long enough to warrant intermissions.
12 Netflix Movies to Watch with Dad This Father's Day

Looking for some fun activities to make this year’s Father’s day a memorable one despite the pandemic? Go binge-watch some of the most spectacular Netflix shows and get the whole fam elated on this special day for daddies!. It might be hard to come up with Father’s Day activities to...
Friends: the one where China censors its guest stars

For many Chinese millennials, the US sitcom Friends was a window to the American way of life. Teachers would use the show to help students learn English. Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai have Friends-themed Central Perk cafes. So when news that the original cast were to hold a reunion special nearly 20 years after the show was first introduced into China, diehard fans were excited, and some of China’s biggest online streaming platforms bought the rights to broadcast the show.
Lady Gaga, Bieber, BTS Censored by Chinese Government From 'Friends' Reunion

The Chinese government tries to keep a tight lid on what its people can and cannot see, so it’s not surprising it’s censored parts of the “Friends” reunion show. In case you haven’t seen it yet, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and K-pop megastars BTS all made appearances on the show, but if you live in China you won’t see any of them because they were 86’d.