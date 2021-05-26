Mudhoney to release 30th anniversary reissue

The new month brings a new crop of albums to your waiting ears. A longtime Philadelphia favorite (and recent XPN Artist to Watch), Michelle Zauner follows her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart with the third full-length from her band Japanese Breakfast. True to its name, Jubilee is an exuberant collection of synth- and guitar-driven melodies, coupled with Zauner’s personal and evocative lyrics. Making a welcome return after an 11-year break, Soberish reaffirms Liz Phair‘s legacy as a figurehead of effortlessly cool guitar pop. Now five years removed from his formal departure from Vampire Weekend, omnivorous writer-producer Rostam delivers his second solo album, Changephobia. Veteran pop purveyors Crowded House stage their own return with Dreamers Are Waiting, the first release from the Neil Finn-fronted group since 2010. Producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad continue their ongoing Jazz is Dead series, this time partnering with 86 year-old bossa nova titan João Donato for the project’s seventh installment. Tristen‘s Aquatic Flowers melds the ear-catching melodies of the Nashville singer’s early releases with adventurous textures and atmospherics. Laysongs is the first completely solo album from Chris Thile, a showcase for the Nickel Creek member’s peerless mandolin virtuosity. English rockers Wolf Alice deliver crunch and glitter on Blue Weekend, their third full-length. Finally, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four gives the pioneering Leeds quartet (and its late guitarist) the tribute treatment from IDLES, Warpaint, Gary Numan, and more . PRESS PLAY on these new albums and others below…