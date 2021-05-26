Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mudhoney to release 30th anniversary reissue

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July Mudhoney‘s album Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge will somehow turn 30!. To mark the occasion the band will release a deluxe anniversary reissue that will include a 15-track bonus LP and CD of extra material with seven previously unreleased songs. Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition also includes new cover art, archival photos, and a full-color poster. Plus, the first run of deluxe pressings will be on colored vinyl.

wfpk.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deluxe Reissue#Cover Art#Wfpk Music News#Anniversary Reissue#July Mudhoney#Colored Vinyl#Deluxe Pressings#Poster#Archival Photos#Music Industry#Fudge#Video#Ounce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Muse announce twentieth anniversary reissue of Origin Of Symmetry

Muse have streamed a brand new remixed and remastered version of Citizen Erased, which you can listen to below. It's been released to herald the release of Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX through Warner Records on June 18, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the band's second album, Origin Of Symmetry, widely regarded as the band's breakthrough album.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Metallica Teasing Black Album 30th Anniversary Plans?

Metallica have taken to social media to share a vintage live clip of the band performing “Wherever I May Roam” (from the Live Shit: Bing & Purge box set, if we’re not mistaken), along with the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?”. Noting that August 12 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of...
Festivaledmsauce.com

Lollapalooza Drops 30th Anniversary Lineup For Full-Force 2021 Return

After a year of nearly zero live music, one of the veteran music festivals has recently announced they will be back in full force for 2021. Lollapalooza will be celebrating its 30-year anniversary at its usual stomping grounds; Grant Park, Chicago July 29-August 1. Headliners include The Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cirus. Overall, nearly 170 artists will be performing across eight stages during the four-day festival.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Satyricon soundtracking Munch exhibit, release 1st & 2nd LP reissues

Norwegian black metal greats Satyricon are collaborating with the Munch Museum in Oslo on a new exhibition that will run March 22 through June 19, 2022. "Satyricon & Munch" will feature specially composed music by Satyricon that will soundtrack a selection of Edvard Munch's etching, lithographs, woodcuts and paintings. Satyricon...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Alex Fasso Releases Nostalgic Track 'Northside'

Hong Kong-born and raised/ Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Alex Fasso returns with the new single ‘Northside’ released on May 28th. The new single is the lead track taken from Fasso’s upcoming EP ‘They All Look The Same’. ‘Northside’ is new territory for Alex Fasso, who has grown from his previous indie-acoustic sound to a more sleek production featuring 80s inspired synths and a soulful vocal delivery. The track radiates a sense of nostalgia with its sampling of one of the most famous movie quotes of all time from the 1946 film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.
Theater & DanceHighsnobiety

KAYTRANADA Is in Full Bloom

In this FRONTPAGE interview, we caught up with the master of groove himself. Fresh from his first Grammy win(s), KAYTRANADA is on top of the world. It’s hard not to feel a liiittle bit envious when hearing about Kevin Celestin’s quarantine routine in sunny Los Angeles: “Working hard in the studio, tanning, swimming, working out. I just won two Grammys, so I'm still high off that. Like, oh shit! Two Grammys in a row."
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

29 New Songs Out Today

RISE AGAINST - "TALKING TO OURSELVES" Rise Against's new album Nowhere Generation arrives this Friday (6/4) via Loma Vista (pre-order the limited picture disc), and here's one more taste of anthemic punk from the LP ahead of the release. -- NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS - "LETTER TO CYNTHIA" Nick...
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 9 New Albums out June 4th

The new month brings a new crop of albums to your waiting ears. A longtime Philadelphia favorite (and recent XPN Artist to Watch), Michelle Zauner follows her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart with the third full-length from her band Japanese Breakfast. True to its name, Jubilee is an exuberant collection of synth- and guitar-driven melodies, coupled with Zauner’s personal and evocative lyrics. Making a welcome return after an 11-year break, Soberish reaffirms Liz Phair‘s legacy as a figurehead of effortlessly cool guitar pop. Now five years removed from his formal departure from Vampire Weekend, omnivorous writer-producer Rostam delivers his second solo album, Changephobia. Veteran pop purveyors Crowded House stage their own return with Dreamers Are Waiting, the first release from the Neil Finn-fronted group since 2010. Producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad continue their ongoing Jazz is Dead series, this time partnering with 86 year-old bossa nova titan João Donato for the project’s seventh installment. Tristen‘s Aquatic Flowers melds the ear-catching melodies of the Nashville singer’s early releases with adventurous textures and atmospherics. Laysongs is the first completely solo album from Chris Thile, a showcase for the Nickel Creek member’s peerless mandolin virtuosity. English rockers Wolf Alice deliver crunch and glitter on Blue Weekend, their third full-length. Finally, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four gives the pioneering Leeds quartet (and its late guitarist) the tribute treatment from IDLES, Warpaint, Gary Numan, and more . PRESS PLAY on these new albums and others below…
Movieswcsx.com

‘Almost Famous’ Soundtrack Getting Massive 20th Anniversary Reissue

Almost Famous continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a grand reissue of its soundtrack, which can only be described in three words: “It’s all happening!”. Due out July 9, the reissue will be available in a variety of formats and bundles including the following:. –Super Deluxe 5CD/7LP edition. –Deluxe...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis debut getting expanded 35th anniversary reissue

Reissue includes remaster and unreleased recordings. On the 35th anniversary of it’s original release, Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has announced a remastered version of his triple-platinum, genre-defining debut album with the addition of never-before-heard tracks. Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be released September 24th with pre-order beginning August 27th. The album will include remastered versions of all ten original tracks plus three unreleased songs found in the vault.
Entertainmentvooks.net

Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate 30th Anniversary with stream later this week

Joining the Dragon Quest stream later this week is another franchise-specific stream – Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, and early Friday morning, there will be a Sonic Central stream. The streaming presentation will have a first look at some upcoming “projects, partnerships and events” to help Sonic celebrate.