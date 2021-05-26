Betamore & FITCI Expand Founder City Pitch Competition Deadline Extended & Final Celebration Moved to Fall 2021

Welcome to our series where we welcome global bank executives, FinTech founders, influencers and change-makers to share their vision on the future of financial services. Christoph Rieche is the co-founder and CEO of iwoca and is a leading figure within the fintech sector. Participating in initiatives such as the G20 SME Finance Working Group and other public sector roundtables, he has played a formative role in the evolution of technology driven financing and established iwoca as the leading fintech lender in Europe. Prior to founding iwoca in 2011 he was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs in Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities. Christoph graduated in Management from HEC Lausanne and the London School of Economics.