BUGS FOUND IN VANDERPUMP WINE: A Las Vegas liquor store discovered insects inside of bottles of Lisa Vanderpump’s wine. Photos obtained by Page Six show earwigs in bottles of a 2018 batch of the reality star’s Vanderpump Rosé. Employees noticed the insects before the wine could be sold to customers. Palm Bay International, which produces and distributes the rosé, said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday (May 19th) that it had not received any prior complaints and they “stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio.”