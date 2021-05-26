Cancel
Economy

At least 2 Exxon board members lose seats in climate fight

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy. The results, which Exxon called preliminary,...

www.crossroadstoday.com
