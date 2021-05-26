Village of Redgranite Board approves several updates for local police department
At their May 18 meeting the Redgranite Village Board approved the purchase of several new items that are needed for the local police department. They first heard about the need for the department's TASER replacement. The TASERS currently used by the department no longer have the batteries available to replace and each cartridge can only be fired once. The TASER replacement was approved and costs will be covered under a payment plan.