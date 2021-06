Jun. 3—BENGALURU — Artha Venture Fund (AVF) on Thursday said it has reached a final close for its debt fund at INR220 crore and will invest in 12-15 startups in 2021-22. Over fifty limited partners (LPs) participated in the fund. More than half of the investments came from family offices, and from over 20 listed companies who participated directly or through promoter entities. Non-resident Indians, ultra-rich individuals, super angels and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) invested the remaining capital.