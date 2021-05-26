Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

“Entourage” alum Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne Racano welcomed their baby boy on April 30, and it sounds like they have quite the birth story to tell. Breanne shared a few tidbits on Instagram, writing, “Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn’t make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful. A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I’m blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy ✨ 4.30.2021 10:28pm.