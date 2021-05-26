Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

By Kaitlin Reilly
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look. Bristol Palin is keeping things real with her followers. The Dancing With the Stars alum and real estate agent took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video of herself showing off her sculpted stomach. However, it wasn't her fit bod that she wanted to share with her followers. In captions that appeared on the video, she wrote, "Let's get reeeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want ya'll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)"

www.eonline.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bristol Palin
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Dakota Meyer
Person
Kelly Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tummy Tuck#Pop Stars#Sec#Instagram Story#Alaska Sarah Palin#Bod#Haha#Plastic#Single Life#Captions#Video#Things#Dr Rose#Reveal#Disciplining Solo#Corpus Christi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

Jerry Ferrara’s Wife Breanne Reveals Baby #2 Arrived ‘So Fast’ She Had a Home Birth without a Midwife

“Entourage” alum Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne Racano welcomed their baby boy on April 30, and it sounds like they have quite the birth story to tell. Breanne shared a few tidbits on Instagram, writing, “Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn’t make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful. A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I’m blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy ✨ 4.30.2021 10:28pm.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ludacris Reveals Wife's Pregnancy With Stunning Photos

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are adding another little one to their family! The couple announced Friday that they are expecting their second child together, with the rapper sharing stunning photos of Bridges cradling her baby bump while celebrating her 35th birthday. "How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris wrote in the caption. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges."
RelationshipsPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Couple Reveals Pregnancy

There's another baby on the way for the Brown family. On Wednesday, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown announced that he and his wife, Rhain, are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to a son named Elijah, who was born in January 2019. Noah, the youngest...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Ashley Spivey Suffers 2nd Pregnancy Loss in 5 Months: Hoping for a ‘Happy Ending’

Nearly one month after sharing ultrasound photos, Ashley Spivey announced via Instagram that she suffered a pregnancy loss. “Lil’ Blobby tried but unfortunately some genetic abnormalities stopped all growth over the past week and the heartbeat,” the Bachelor alum, 36, captioned an ultrasound photo on Tuesday, May 11. “This obviously is not the outcome me and [my husband, Steve Hunsberger], wanted. This feels like a particularly cruel turn of events. I don’t regret telling everyone early — if anything this has been the most normal I’ve felt in months. If you haven’t been on the receiving end of constant pity while enduring fertility troubles — consider yourself lucky.”
Relationshipsgoodhousekeeping.com

Pink Shares What It's Really Been Like for Her Husband Carey Hart After Their Brief Separation

Pink knows all about the ups and downs of marriage — and she's always been open to talking about them. In the new Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far, which was released on May 21, fans get a closer look at how Pink and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, manage their relationship and life on the road with their two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ashley Cain shares funeral details for his baby daughter

Ashley Cain is sharing funeral details for his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia after the baby girl died of cancer in late April. "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we have come to terms with the loss of Azaylia," Cain, a former professional soccer player and star of MTV’s "The Challenge: War of the Worlds," wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of Azaylia dressed in a soft pink robe. Azaylia's mother, Safiyya Vorajee, shared the same post along with a selfie of herself and Azaylia.