An Old Friend Returns and an Ambulance Arrives in New Bachelorette Promo

Following tonight’s premiere, what else will be coming on The Bachelorette episode 2? Katie Thurston’s journey will continue — and of course, there will be drama!. One of the things that we do like already about this season is that there are a wide array of different guys, and each one of them brings something different to the table. It feels like the casting may be a little better than we’ve seen as of late, but we say this with a limited amount of screen time as evidence. The most important thing is that these guys are committed, and that the dates are creative since they are in a smaller space.