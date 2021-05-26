Cancel
An Old Friend Returns and an Ambulance Arrives in New Bachelorette Promo

By Lauren Piester
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeems like things are pretty back to normal in the world of The Bachelorette. After a long, delayed year of pandemic panic and lead switch-ups, it seems like the ABC reality show is at least a little bit back to normal in a new promo, exclusive to E! News. People are making out. People are crying. Ambulances are arriving. Former contestants are showing up. Bachelorette Katie Thurston is threatening to quit. It looks like a whole mess, but it's the kind of mess we love to see on this show. The kind of mess we've missed!

www.msn.com
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Clare Crawley
Tayshia Adams
Chris Harrison
