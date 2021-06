Many teams across the Imperial Valley start playoff competition or are making a late push. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Boys and girls soccer teams across the Valley continue to climb through CIF division playoffs. In Holtville, the girls soccer team claimed the #1 seed and will play at home this Friday at 5:00 p.m. The boys team won on Wednesday night and travel to Mountain Empire on Saturday. The Calexico Bulldogs boys soccer team also advanced the the CIF San Diego Division quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Sweetwater. Calexico next travels to Eastlake to face the undefeated Titans on Saturday. The Central girls soccer team host Oceanside on Friday in the CIF quarterfinals at 5:00 p.m.