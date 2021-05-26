PAM’s Ansel Adams Exhibit Honors, and Challenges, Photographer's Legacy Through a Contemporary Lens

Arriving on Shudder on Tuesday, June 8th is a recently restored version of George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park, an industrial film that Romero directed on behalf of the Lutheran Society which showcased the horrors of how elderly people are treated by society 46 years ago (and still remains potently vital storytelling today). Daily Dead recently had the opportunity to speak with George’s wife, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, about the restoration process that helped preserve The Amusement Park after all these years as well as her thoughts on the unsettlingly surreal film. Suzanne also discussed wanting to not only preserve George’s legacy through the efforts of the George A. Romero Foundation, but also supporting and showcasing the talents of other filmmakers out there as well.