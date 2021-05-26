Cancel
PAM's Ansel Adams Exhibit Honors, and Challenges, Photographer's Legacy Through a Contemporary Lens

By Sean Bascom
The Portland Mercury
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsel Adams might be the most famous photographer of all time. Even if you don’t know his name, you have likely seen his arresting black and white images of Yosemite and the deserts of the American southwest. The Portland Art Museum (PAM) is currently hosting Ansel Adams in Our Time, a retrospective of his work, those who influenced him, and artists who have built on and responded to his legacy. The museum is also providing an online experience of the exhibit for those who are unable to visit in person.

