Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Need more restraint on chases

mymcr.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI live on High Falls Road. I drove up on the final scene of last Monday’s high-speed chase and fatality just minutes after it happened. It could easily have been my car that was involved. This is a sobering thought. Good judgment on law enforcement’s part in high-speed pursuit on local roads is necessary. To continue to chase an offender onto side roads is far too dangerous to our citizens, especially in populated areas. “Serve and Protect” is the job of our officers, but sometimes over-zealous action overcomes good policing. In the heat of these moments, we are endangered - not protected. In this matter, a policy of restraint on the part of law enforcement truly needs to be the rule.

www.mymcr.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraint#High Speed Pursuit#Side Roads#Populated Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law Enforcementreviewjournal.com

LETTER: How to end police shootings

I have some simple solutions to the rash of police reforms put forth by various states, cities and activists groups. I suggest the following:. If a person stopped (or coming into contact with) any law enforcement officer or group of officers does exactly what the officer is telling the person to do, and does not present any physical threat to that officer or other persons, and does not present a danger via a weapon, that person should be able to sue for damages caused by the police.
Nantucket, MAcapecodtimes.com

Update: FBI investigating ransomware attack on Steamship Authority

The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority was the target of a ransomware attack Wednesday morning, and the extent and origin of the attack is under investigation by the FBI and other agencies. The FBI is now taking lead on the investigation, working in conjunction with the Coast...
Societymelodyinter.com

EndSARS protest has emboldened hoodlums, says Osun CP

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Olawale Olokode, on Tuesday said the EndSARS protest in 2020 had emboldened hoodlums to attack police formations and officers across the country. Olokode, who spoke on a radio interview programme in Osogbo, said hoodlums and criminal elements are now emboldened and dare security officers,...
Violent CrimesCity Journal

Prosecutors Can Take Refuge in the Law

A police officer shoots and kills a civilian. The shooting is captured by the officer’s body camera. Within hours, the media and activist groups demand that the police video of the shooting be publicly released, unless the police and prosecutors are hiding something. The police union maintains that the video should never be released, as a matter of protecting the officer. Should the prosecutor, who ultimately must decide whether the officer gets charged with a crime, release the video?
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) False ID to Law Enforcement &FORGERY & DUI

DEFENDANT HAS 3 OPEN WARRANTS 3 PROBATION VIOLATIONS -: False identification to law enfo Forgery (other) DUI (incapable of safe driving; first offense) All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
Wake County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Anti-riot bill targets criminals, not peaceful protests

House Bill 805, “Preventing Riot and Civil Disorder Act” of 2021, passed in the House by both Republicans and Democrats and has the support of law enforcement and public and private circles. The bill toughens penalties on those who would riot, destroy property and harm innocent people — not those...
Public Safetyhannaherald.com

Fighting Rural Crime

Many Albertans have felt the impact of rural crime, an issue that has been top of mind since I was elected. My Conservative colleagues and I have been working tirelessly to ensure greater resources for law enforcement to do their jobs, tougher laws to deter those would-be criminals, and reduce the number of recidivists on our streets. This contrasts with the Liberals’ approach to public safety which is characterized by numerous miscues, poorly crafted and misguided legislation such as C-21 (gun buyback), C-22 (eliminating mandatory minimums), and C-71 (a backdoor gun registry passed by the Liberals in 2018).
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Local law enforcement professional publishes first novel

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—When Ed Delfin moved from the Philippines to the U.S. as a teenager, he was faced with more than just the usual challenges of a new immigrant. Settling in Watsonville, Delfin noticed immediately the underlying issues with gang violence and its effect on the small community. It was...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Signs Law Banning Texas Police From Working With Reality TV

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning law enforcement agencies in Texas from participating and contracting with reality television shows, KXAN-TV reported. According to KXAN, the bill goes into effect immediately. House Bill 54 is also known as Javier Ambler’s Law. It was named after a man who died...