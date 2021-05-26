Need more restraint on chases

I live on High Falls Road. I drove up on the final scene of last Monday’s high-speed chase and fatality just minutes after it happened. It could easily have been my car that was involved. This is a sobering thought. Good judgment on law enforcement’s part in high-speed pursuit on local roads is necessary. To continue to chase an offender onto side roads is far too dangerous to our citizens, especially in populated areas. “Serve and Protect” is the job of our officers, but sometimes over-zealous action overcomes good policing. In the heat of these moments, we are endangered - not protected. In this matter, a policy of restraint on the part of law enforcement truly needs to be the rule.