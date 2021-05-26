Cancel
Alton, IL

Challenge Unlimited Garners Second Apprenticeship Certification from US Department of Labor

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Challenge Unlimited, a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL, announces it has been certified in the Apprenticeship Program administered by the US Department of Labor in the category of Grounds Laborer. Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction to prepare workers for highly skilled careers. A win for both employees and employers, those that complete the program receive a skills-based education that prepares them for good-paying jobs. They earn Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
News Break
Posted by
RiverBender.com

IMPACT Strategies Hires New Employees

IMPACT Strategies recently expanded their team with the hiring of Robert (RJ) Laurentius as a Project Manager, Steve Deien as a Field Superintendent, Andrew Michel as a Project Engineer, Andrew Martiszus as a Project Estimator. For the past 9 years, RJ Laurentius has worked at different levels in the construction industry including field experience and project management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and Design from Southeast Missouri State University. Laurentius Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Valet Service Returns June 7 to Alton Memorial

ALTON – Valet services will be resuming at Alton Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 7. The free service will again be offered by Clayton Valet and will be available from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the general public. Valet service had been discontinued early in the COVID-19 Pandemic. The valet entrance will still be open from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for drop-offs, with the screeners inside the entrance maintaining that same schedule. Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Public Input Sought Through June 14 on New Illinois Rail Study

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment and offer suggestions on a new study assessing the state’s rail system. The goal of the study is to seek input on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges to help identify potential improvements and solutions.Comments will be collected through June 14 via illinoisrailneeds.org , which includes a short video, informational displays and a link to a survey. The information Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

SIUE's Plemmons Shares Economic Insights with U.S. House of Representatives

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Alicia Plemmons, PhD, has established herself among U.S. legislators, policy groups and community leaders as a go-to expert with research-backed insights related to the economic impacts of regulation, particularly in healthcare. Plemmons, assistant professor of economics in the SIUE School of Business and undergraduate economics program director in the College of Arts and Sciences, has advised legislators in the U.S. House of Continue Reading
Posted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Alton, ILMetro East Sun

HHS provides $11.6 million to businesses in Alton under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Alton received $11.6 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Illinois Bridge Phase is final step before full reopening

EDWARDSVILLE — With the “bridge phase” of the Restore Illinois plan underway as of Friday, the state is in the last phase before full reopening, Phase 5. And with COVID-19 vaccinations now available for children ages 12 to 15, Illinois is also taking another step in getting more of its population vaccinated.
altondailynews.com

New Appointments in Madison County Government

Chairman Kurt Prenzler recently appointed an administrator and information technology director. Former Community and Economic Development Administrator Dave Tanzyus has been promoted to serve as the county administrator and Chris Bethel as the IT director, to fill the vacant positions. Prenzler tells The Big Z Tanzyus has 30 years of...
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

MadCo Emergency Management Agency Honors Their 'Volunteer of the Year'

Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has chosen their volunteer of the year for 2020. The honor goes to longtime volunteer Andy McKellar. McKellar was presented with the agency’s inaugural award at a dinner to honor their 35 registered volunteers for their service and dedication. Director of Emergency Management for...
Alton, ILTelegraph

Bost says jobless benefits hurting employers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Riverbend’s lack of job applicants prompted U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, on Wednesday to call for changes to federal unemployment plans. Speaking on the House floor, Bost said the federal government’s current COVID-related programs are “disincentivizing” people from finding work. “Many people are making more money...
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

Madison County Government Relations Committee to Consider Fair Map

“The proposed map has support from both Republicans and Democrats serving on the county board,” said Government Relations Committee Chairman Chris Guy. “Now the most important part is for the public to provide input on the proposed fair map.”. The 29-seat bipartisan fair map is in addition to the map...
Alton, ILriverbender.com

The Law Firm Of MillerKing Is Proud To Announce Attorney Patrick Kings New Certification

The law firm of MillerKing is proud to announce that its attorney, Patrick G. King, has become a certified/approved Mediator by Illinois State Bar Association. Patrick is approved to serve as a Mediator in lawsuits and civil cases. Mediation is non-binding alternative dispute resolution process to settle and resolve cases and legal issues. A Mediator serves as a neutral third-party trained in the law and dispute resolution process to bring closure and resolution.
Madison County, ILtheintelligencer.com

Prenzler unveils county board reduction plan

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County redistricting map that would reduce the county board to 25 members from the current 29 was introduced, and a new county administrator and information technology (IT) director were approved at a special meeting Tuesday. The special meeting was the first in-person county board meeting in...