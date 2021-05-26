Challenge Unlimited Garners Second Apprenticeship Certification from US Department of Labor
ALTON - Challenge Unlimited, a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL, announces it has been certified in the Apprenticeship Program administered by the US Department of Labor in the category of Grounds Laborer. Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction to prepare workers for highly skilled careers. A win for both employees and employers, those that complete the program receive a skills-based education that prepares them for good-paying jobs.