Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Stephen Colbert has an incredible Trump-related theory for why Jeff Bezos bought MGM

By Lily Puckett
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jycjs_0aCFVvkQ00
(CBS)

Stephen Colbert has a fascinating theory about Amazon’s $8.5bn acquisition of MGM Studios, which was announced last night and made official on Wednesday morning.

The struggling studio was bought by the tech giant in a surprise move, but despite the 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows the price tag comes with, Colbert says the studio was actually estimated to be worth only $5 billion - almost half of what Jeff Bezos agreed to pay.

“So, why would one of the world’s richest men pay almost twice the value for a struggling movie studio that recently went bankrupt?” Colbert asked on his Tuesday night show, before answering directly: “Guess what? All the outtakes from The Apprentice are owned by MGM!”

Colbert believes the “ongoing feud” with Bezos and Trump is the possible reason for the inflated purchase, since those tapes are thought to contain footage of the former president behaving terribly.

“See, for years, there have been allegations about outtakes from The Apprentice where the Slob Father uses racist language, including by (actor) Tom Arnold, who says he saw it personally,” Colbert explains.

The Apprentice tapes have become legendary and were trotted out by Arnold as video that could take down the candidate as early as October 2016, after producer Mark Burnett confirmed that he did not have access to the tapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnlmD_0aCFVvkQ00
(CBS)

The reality, of course, is that the tapes likely wouldn’t have done much to stop the president at all, who survived the infamous Access Hollywood tapes, and went on to be openly racist as president pretty much constantly, both in policy and in everyday language and behavior.

Still, it’s a big sum of money to pay for the studio. And while it’s hard to imagine that Bezos would nearly double the price he’d pay for a studio just for access to tapes, Colbert does call the entire purchase “such a billionaire move,” which is a move only a handful of people on earth can really understand.

Maybe this is just what people do when they’re worth enough to save the world from all sorts of horrors a few times over but don’t really want to.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Reality Tv#Mgm Studios#The Apprentice#Slob#Access Hollywood#Producer Mark Burnett#Tuesday Night Show#Films#Outtakes#Tapes#Video#President#Acquisition#Earth#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
Entertainmentinlander.com

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

Political comedy is too politically correct right now. To be clear, I don't mean it's too hypersensitive about offending some groups of people (some comedians love to call conservatives "dipshits" and go hog-wild on fat jokes about tubby Republicans). I mean that it's too obsessed with being aligned with all the Correct Political Beliefs.
Businessabc17news.com

Jeff Bezos Fast Facts

Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. As of April 2020, Forbes ranked Bezos as the world’s richest man. Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-2019, divorced) Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons. Education: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and...
TV & VideosOZY

Stephen Colbert Interviews OZY's Carlos Watson

This will make you smile. Check out The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and you might see a familiar face: OZY CEO Carlos Watson stopped by to give Stephen an update on all the great things we’re up to. Be sure to check it out.
BusinessTheOneRing.net

Amazon acquires more Middle-earth with MGM purchase, Jeff Bezos steps down to focus on studio

Hobbits are now owned by Amazon, joining all-encompassing TV rights to The Lord of the Rings book and appendices rights. It’s official: Amazon has acquired MGM Studios, including the longtime film and TV rights to The Hobbit and characters related. Within hours, CEO Jeff Bezos announced he is stepping down in July and moving to Hollywood to play with his major studio, of which the crown jewel is The Lord of the Rings.
BusinessSeattle Times

James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon makes $8.45 billion deal for MGM

LOS ANGELES — In the ultimate symbol of one Hollywood era ending and another beginning, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, home to James Bond, “Thelma & Louise” and Rocky, finally found a buyer willing to pay retail: Amazon. The e-commerce giant said Wednesday that it would acquire the 97-year-old film and television studio for...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

The Jeff Bezos show

Jeff Bezos isn't just one of the richest men in the world — he has also become one of the most influential executives across an array of industries beyond online retail, including aerospace, newspapers, and now movies. Why it matters: Bezos' splashy and far-reaching investments distinguish him from other tech...
EntertainmentNo Film School

Check Out Jeff Bezos' Storytelling Tips

Amazon bought MGM, and Jeff Bezos has some ideas for the kids of stories to tell. Earlier today, Amazon bought MGM for $8.5 billion, and everyone is abuzz with what they're going to do with the movies. Sure, having 4,000 titles available to put onto your platform is amazing, and controlling franchises like James Bond seems like a smart move too, but where will they go in the future?
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Will ‘Reimagine and Develop’ MGM Library for 21st Century

Jeff Bezos is ready for Amazon to get its hands on MGM’s extensive library, which the tech giant bought for $8.45 billion on Wednesday. “The acquisition thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property. With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century. It’s going to be a lot of fun work, and people who love stories are going to be the big beneficiaries,” Bezos said Wednesday during Amazon’s shareholder meeting, which was held just hours after the deal was announced.
EconomyLiterary Hub

Brad Stone: What Happened to Jeff Bezos?

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Brad Stone, author of Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of...
BusinessSFGate

Jeff Bezos Will Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5

The day after Independence Day in the U.S., Jeff Bezos will give up the day-to-day reins of the now-colossal company he founded nearly three decades ago. Bezos, speaking Wednesday at Amazon’s annual shareholder — his last as CEO — announced that he will step aside as chief exec on July 5, whereupon Andy Jassy, who is currently CEO of Amazon Web Services, will take over the role.
BusinessThe Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Amazon’s MGM purchase: ‘Such a billionaire move’

On Wednesday, Amazon officially announced its purchase of the legendary Hollywood film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the 97-year-old home of such classic films as Legally Blonde, Thelma & Louise and the Rocky movies. The purchase of one of Hollywood’s golden-age studios is “such a billionaire move”, said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday...
Businessgeekwire.com

Bezos, Jeff Bezos, strikes again in billion-dollar bid for Bond and MGM – and social media shoots back

Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as a certain British secret agent’s introduction. But that’s nothing $8.5 billion can’t fix, right?. Amazon had no sooner announced its multi-billion-dollar bid to acquire MGM studios — including the entire James Bond, 26-movie catalog — when social media, particularly Twitter, offered up its usual critical review of the news on Wednesday.