Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France's daily average COVID cases fall to lowest since Sept

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUozG_0aCFVs6F00

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s average daily number of new COVID-19 cases fell to its lowest level since mid-September while the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continued to decline, official data showed on Wednesday.

The daily figure, averaged out over seven days, fell below 10,000, down from a 2021 high of over 42,000 in mid-April.

New confirmed infections rose by 12,646 over the past 24 hours to a cumulative 5.62 million since the start of the pandemic, a slower pace of growth than a week ago, when they rose by 19,000. Four weeks ago the figure was 31,000.

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 117 to 3,330, while the overall number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 837 to 18,593. Both numbers have been on a steady downward trend since the end of April.

The health ministry also reported 144 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Wednesday, compared with 141 a week ago.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Covid#Official Data#Paris#Infections#Intensive Care Units#Covid#Fall#Rose#Deaths#Mid September#Mid April#Paris#Trend#Hospitals#Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthrock947.com

Taiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day that gave the health minister cause for a sliver of optimism that the situation was not dramatically worsening. Having been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Delhi reports 2,260 new COVID cases, lowest since March 31

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Amid a lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19, Delhi reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new cases since March 31 this year. According to Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city reported 182 more deaths...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

Argentina has begun a new nine-day lockdown amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a slow vaccine rollout. President Alberto Fernández said the country was experiencing its worst moment of the pandemic. It has recorded more than 35,000 new cases a day during the past week. On Friday, Latin America...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brazil confirms first cases of Indian COVID variant

Brazil has detected its first six cases of the so-called Indian variant of the COVID-19 virus, in crew members who arrived aboard a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, officials said Thursday. Tests "identified the B.1.617.2 variant of the COVID-19 virus in samples taken from crew of the MV Shandong Da Zhi,"...
WorldForexTV.com

Germany Unemployment Rate Falls In April

Germany’s unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Tuesday. The jobless rate fell marginally to adjusted 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in April. The number of unemployed...
WorldTelegraph

Savings fall to lowest level since Covid struck as spending resumes

Consumers saved the smallest amount since the pandemic began in April, as the return of high street shopping unleashed a wave of pent-up demand at cash-starved retailers. Households stashed away £10.7bn in the month, according to the Bank of England - the lowest level since the start of the Covid crisis, suggesting that families are taking a tentative step back towards normality. However, the figure is still more than double typical pre-coronavirus savings of £4.6bn a month.
Public Healthkdal610.com

Brazil registers almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(Reuters) – Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
WorldWorld Socialist Web Site

UK COVID cases rise due to ending containment and spread of Indian variant

Coronavirus cases in England have begun to rise once more, after being in decline for weeks, due to the reopening of the economy and widespread circulation of the highly transmissible Indian variant (B.1.617.2). On Friday, the health ministry announced that the R (reproduction) rate in England has risen to between...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

France, England Widen Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines

To fight a rise in cases caused by the coronavirus variants, France and England moved Monday to increase vaccinations. France is now allowing all adults to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were vaccinated Monday. "Like Brigitte and I, like 25 million French people have already...
Public HealthMetro International

Canada’s COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany classifies UK a coronavirus risk area

Germany on Friday classified Britain as a coronavirus risk area due to the emergence there of a highly infectious variant first detected in India. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions. read more.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

UK records another 3,398 coronavirus cases

London [UK], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 3,398 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, down from 4,182 cases reported Friday, which was the highest daily number since April 1, according to official figures released Saturday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,480,945, according...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

France reports 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - France reported 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 77 from Wednesday. The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours. (Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Mark Heinrich)