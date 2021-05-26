Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Chadwick Boseman: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Late Alum

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman has been honored by his alma mater, Howard University, by having their newly re-established college of fine arts named after him, Variety reports. Named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the late actor and distinguished alumnus “would be overjoyed by this development,” the Boseman family said in a statement. “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career.”

1051thebounce.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Harryhausen
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Football#Dean College#Alma College#Distinguished Professor#The Board Of Trustees#Bfa#The Walt Disney Company#Chadwickboseman#Monsters Inc#Wonder Woman#Amazons#Minnow#Krustylu Studios#Al S Pancake World#Snakehole Lounge#Variety#Distinguished Alumnus#Alma Mater#Wayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Collegesmyhoustonmajic.com

Phylicia Rashad Named Dean Of Fine Arts At Howard University

Phylicia Rashad is going back to her alma mater. The Houstonian best known to audiences as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show has been appointed dean of Howard University‘s college of fine arts. The Historically Black College and University conducted a nationwide search before appointing Rahshad. She’ll begin her new...
Posted by
OK! Magazine

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored At MTV Awards

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously at the MTV Awards this weekend. The awards took place on Sunday, May 16, from the Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Boseman was awarded Best Performance in a Movie for his role in...
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
Collegesthewestsidegazette.com

Movement Afoot To Keep Classics Department At Howard University

WASHINGTON — As the 2020–21 school year winds down, a band of Howard University students, alumni and professors hopes to reverse its decision to shutter its classics department, possibly by finding funding to endow the academic discipline. Howard is the only Historically Black College and University that has a classics...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Michael B. Jordan Reflects On 'Still Dealing With' Losing Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recently shared what it’s been like mourning the death of his “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, saying that he’s “still processing” the loss. Jordan, whose new movie “Without Remorse” premiered on Amazon Prime on April 30, told host Willie Geist on “Sunday Today” that Boseman’s death was...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

PM Prep-Segue

ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS “INSTINCTS” TOLD HER TO END SHOW. NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres promises that each show of the last season of her daytime TV show “will be a celebration.” But social media critics and trolls say they’re celebrating now — because they’re happy the show is going away. DeGeneres has been under fire for about a year now. She’s been hit with a series of complaints, like being mean to guests, being tone deaf about the pandemic, presiding over a toxic workplace — and generally not being as nice as the persona she’s cultivated over the years. Ellen says her upcoming 19th season will be her last, with the final show to air next year.
CollegesPosted by
MyChesCo

Benjamin Crump, Floyd Family Attorney to Deliver Addresses at 2 Lincoln University Commencements

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Benjamin Crump, the attorney for the family of the slain George Floyd, and Michael Eric Dyson, one of the nation’s most renowned professors, authors, preachers, lecturers, and media personalities, will deliver commencement addresses at Lincoln University’s 161st and 162nd commencements this month.
CollegesDaily Tar Heel

UNC celebrates class of 2021 with in-person Commencement ceremonies

UNC hosted five in-person Commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 last weekend at Kenan Stadium. The ceremonies, lasting 75 minutes each, were separated by major and followed COVID-19 guidelines. The speakers for each ceremony included Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kizzmekia Corbett ‘14, Senior Class President Chris Suggs...
Collegesimpact601.com

Jones College associate degree nursing students inducted into Alpha Delta Nu

Six Jones College Associate Degree Nursing sophomores were inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society, Alpha Delta Nu. Pictured left to right are as follows: Jeshaiah Stephens, Callie Shows, Jamie Boleware, Anthony Daniels, Hannah Bynum and Alyssa Mobbs. Requirements for induction into the Nursing Honor Society include having...