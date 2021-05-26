Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Is Giving Major Paramore Vibes
Admit it, you thought Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was a one-hit-wonder. Well, you were wrong. Her latest single “Good 4 U” from her Sour EP spawned thousands of TikTok’s. Most, surprisingly, comparing the 2021 break-up anthem to Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business.” You have to admit, it does emote those same teenage angst feelings. Musician Adam Wright, was one of the first accounts to point out the striking similarity, taking us back to those Hot Topic days where we scream-sang in our parents’ basement with our besties.beatroutemedia.com