Ultra-Low Doses of Inhaled Nanobodies Prevents and Treats Severe COVID-19 in Hamsters

In a paper published today (May 26, 2021) in Science Advances, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine showed that inhalable nanobodies targeting the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can prevent and treat severe COVID-19 in hamsters. This is the first time the nanobodies — which are similar to monoclonal antibodies but smaller in size, more stable, and cheaper to produce — were tested for inhalation treatment against coronavirus infections in a pre-clinical model.