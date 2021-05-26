Willy Wonka's Best Confections, RANKED!
Willy Wonka.Timothée Chalamet. Has there ever been a cinematic marriage more intriguing? Me thinks not. The news just dropped that Chalamet is set to play The Candyman himself in a Warner Bros. prequel film detailing Wonka's origin story. This will be the third iteration featuring the quirky Roald Dahl legend, and the first since Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2005 hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Of course, following in Depp's andGene Wilder's (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971) footsteps is not the easiest undertaking in the world, but I can sort of already see it. The charm, the effortless charisma, the mad scientist-like energy… I'm into it!