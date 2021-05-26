Cancel
Utah State

Greenbacker Breaks Ground on Utah’s Graphite Solar I

By Matthew Mercure
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenbacker Renewable Energy Co., an owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure and energy efficiency projects, says rPlus Energies, a Utah-based developer of modern power plants, recently broke ground on Graphite Solar I, a 104 MW DC/80 MW AC utility-scale solar project owned by Greenbacker in Carbon County, Utah. The project...

