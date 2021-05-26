Cancel
Jasper, IN

Memorial Hospital revises COVID-19 visitation policy

 18 days ago

JASPER — Memorial Hospital and Health Care has revised its visitation policy to the following. These take effect immediately. Hospitalized and Emergency Department patients will be able to receive two adult (age 18 or older) visitors per patient room (exceptions are noted below). These visitors must continue to register and screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, wear masks that cover their mouth and nose, and check in at the nurses’ station. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, and any additional visitors must remain outside the hospital. Cleaning of hands frequently and practicing social distancing while in the hospital are encouraged. Additional visitation will be allowed for end-of-life situations. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

